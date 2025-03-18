BCCI to consider ban on tobacco and crypto sponsorships in upcoming Apex Council meeting

Earlier this month, the health ministry had instructed the BCCI to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertisements, during the upcoming Indian Premier League. The time has come for the Indian cricket board to consider the matter.

In an upcoming meeting in Kolkata, the BCCI Apex Council will deliberate on the government's directive, which also talks about a ban on sponsorships related to tobacco as well as cryptocurrency.

Organising committee on the cards

The BCCI will also form the organising committee of the Women's ODI World Cup besides taking a call on the venues for the ICC event it will be hosting later this year .

The meeting will take place ahead of the IPL opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens.

The BCCI last hosted a Women's ODI World Cup back in 2013. The exact schedule of the tournament slotted in October is yet to be worked out.

According to the agenda accessed by PTI, there will be a "discussion on formation of LOC for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and discussion regarding venues for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025".

India have made two finals of the 50-over event but fell short at the final hurdle. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be aiming to end the long ICC trophy wait at home.

Spotlight on domestic season

The Apex Council will also finalise the structure for the 2025-26 domestic season.

As part of the home season, India are scheduled to host West Indies and South Africa and therefore, the members are likely to decide on the venues for the those Test series.

With a new set of of office-bearers in place, an approval for change in signatories to the bank accounts operated by BCCI will also be taken.

