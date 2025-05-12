BCCI plans to resume IPL from Friday, teams in a fix as foreign players unlikely to return

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the IPL from Friday, subject to government clearance.

Sources told The Telegraph that the 10 franchises are expected to be intimated about the fresh schedule within the next 48 hours. The BCCI brass is likely to have a dialogue with the government representatives on Monday.

Some of the teams have expressed reservations about the availability of the players since most foreigners have returned home. But the BCCI remains firm in its plans and have left it to the franchises to sort things out.

“It is the responsibility of the teams. The BCCI had made it clear at the outset that the suspension of matches was only for a week,” a top Board official said.

The BCCI had decided to suspend the matches “with immediate effect for one week” on Friday in the wake of escalating cross-border tension between India and Pakistan.

Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Calcutta have been shortlisted as venues for the remaining 17 matches. As of now,Eden Gardens remains in the fray to host Qualifier 2 and the final.

However, because of the one-week delay, the tournament may have to be extended till May 30. More double headers are being planned to complete the 13 league matches.

There is a possibility that the IPL would resume with the incomplete Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match, which will be played afresh. The Lucknow Super Giants versus RCB match, which had to be postponed at the last minute, is expected to be held in Lucknow again.

“The BCCI is closely monitoring the evolving situation and developments and will take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned government authorities,” secretary Devajit Saikia said.

“Consultations” have already begun with “the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches”.

“Given the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart,” the BCCI secretary said.

Some of the franchises have already asked all their players to return to their base at the earliest. Gujarat Titans had their first practice session, since the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Kagiso Rabada and Sherfane Rutherford attended the nets session along with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj among others.

The Titans lead thetable with 16 points from 11 matches.

It was learnt that Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting abandoned his plans to return home once he came to know of a likely resumption at the Delhi airport. Brad Haddin, and James Hopes also decided to stay back.

Kolkata Knight Riders, though, are still waiting for a directive from the IPL before asking their players to report back to Calcutta.

“There has been no instructions from the IPL yet. Once they inform us, we will take a call. Till then let’s wait and see,” a top-ranked official said.

However, there is serious uncertainty over the return of some Australian players. Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers’ Association have already expressed concern over the situation.

Media reports in Australia have indicated that some players may be reluctant to go back and Cricket Australia will support their actions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race. Australia captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head play for the Sunrisers. Cummins,Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head were among those Australianstars who returned home on Saturday.

Hazlewood is unlikely to be back because of a shoulder niggle which had ruled him out of RCB’s previous home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on May 3.

The participation of South Africa’s players for the remainder of the IPL will be decided at a Cricket South Africa board meeting. As of now, most of the overseas players’ No Objection Certificate is till May 25. In the event of the IPL stretching till May 30, the respective boards may deny the players the requisite permission.

The World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, starts on June 11 at Lord’s, and most of the players of those countries would want to leave by the end of this month.