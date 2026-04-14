BCCI notice over phone in dugout, Royals manager faces 48-hour deadline

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has been asked to show cause by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for using a mobile phone allegedly in

the dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati recently.

It is understood that Bhinder, who has held multiple positions in the Royals’ backroom since the start of the IPL in 2008, has been asked to respond within 48 hours by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

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Pictures of Bhinder using his phone with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi next to him have gone viral on social media, forcing ACSU to take notice.

Team managers are permitted to use a handset, but only within the dressing

room. The charge against the official relates to the use of a mobile phone outside the permitted area.

According to the IPL guidelines, “each team manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the Player and Match Official Areas (PMOA), provided that it is used either: (a) by him/her for cricket operations purposes only; and/or (b) by any Player or Player Support Personnel for any important personal matter, provided that the team manager has given his express permission to the Player or Player Support Personnel before such use.”

The manager is also permitted to use a laptop computer for “cricket operations purposes”.

Bhinder, who recently recovered from a serious lung ailment, was within the rules to use the phone. He was reportedly not in a position to return to the dressing room for health reasons and had informed the BCCI of his medical condition prior to the start of the season.

But was the handset being used for cricket operations? That is to be probed.