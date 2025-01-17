BCCI cracks whip to fix Team India, issues strict disciplinary guidelines for players

The BCCI has issued strict guidelines to rein in the players in an effort “to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment” during tours and series.

Any non-compliance will mean “disciplinary action and sanctions” against the player concerned in all tournaments, including the IPL, and “deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI player contract.”

The strict guidelines come in the wake of the Rohit Sharma-led team’s 1-3 debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 10-point policy, accessed by The Telegraph, mentions that “participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts...”

All players have been advised to “travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions”.

“Personal managers, chefs, assistants and security are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI,” the document states.

It categorically says that “...all players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue.”

The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to join the players on overseas tours of more than 45 days.

“Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the coach, captain and GM Operations,” the policy states.

The players have been barred from engaging in “personal shoots during series/tour.” However, they will be required to be available for “BCCI’s official shoots, promotional activities, and functions.”

No player will be permitted to return if a match finishes early and will be “required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match....”