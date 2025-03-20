MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BCCI announces cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy

The financial windfall will cover the players, coaching and support staff and members of the men's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar

PTI Published 20.03.25, 11:13 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The BCCI on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this month in Dubai.

The Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to grab their third Champions Trophy title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial windfall will cover the players, coaching and support staff and members of the men's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The Board did not give a break-up of the reward in its statement.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a release.

