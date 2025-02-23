Balanced mind key for in-form Shubman Gill for India in their clash against Pakistan

In prime form with back-to-back hundreds, Shubman Gill knows well that his performance will hold the key again for India in their clash against Pakistan on Sunday. The opener, growing in maturity, also stressed the need to have a balanced mind which helps adapt to the demands of the situation.

“Of course, the team that handles pressure well has a higher chance of winning. Besides, the format of 50-overs cricket is such that we feel we have less time and so need to take on the game. But when a batsman gets out, he realises that he actually had a lot of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t get to play as many matches in this format as much as we play T20 and Tests. So, I think it’s very important that whatever decision you take, you take it with a very balanced mind. And you should definitely check the scoreboard once if you are trying to take any extra risk. But generally, as batsmen, it’s our instinct to follow a tempo and keep playing at that tempo,” Gill said on Saturday, the eve of the Pakistan game.

Tackling Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah’s spells with the new ball will be crucial for India, but Gill doesn’t wish to focus on any particular Pakistani bowler. “There’s no such particular bowler, but every bowler has a day.

“So, if we feel someone’s bowling well, we’ll take less risk against him and look to assess during the match,” Gill said.

Without dew, the team batting second could be under further pressure, Gill feels. Given the Dubai conditions, he reckons any total in excess of 300 will be a very good one. “So, 300 on this wicket or 280 would be a very good total for us.”