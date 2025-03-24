Ashutosh, debutant Vipraj script stunning DC heist as LSG’s Rs 27 crore bet flops

Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a sensational heist against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 opener, chasing down 210 in 19.3 overs, despite early setbacks. Ashutosh Sharma and debutant Vipraj Nigam produced a stunning counterattack, sealing the win with five balls to spare.

DC found themselves in dire straits after losing three wickets in the first 10 balls. Key players kept falling at regular intervals, but Ashutosh and Vipraj held their nerve to orchestrate an improbable chase.

Earlier, LSG posted 209/8, powered by Nicholas Pooran’s blistering 75 and Mitchell Marsh’s 72. However, their Rs 27 crore signing Rishabh Pant had a debut to forget, departing for a six-ball duck.

LSG were also hampered by the absence of all four frontline Indian pacers—who collectively cost Rs 34.75 crore in the auction—while DC were without KL Rahul, who was granted special leave following the birth of his child.