As SRH rumble, records tumble: Kishan maiden ton, staggering total and a crestfallen Archer

Jofra Archer found himself on the wrong side of history on Sunday as the Rajasthan Royals pacer was taken to the cleaners, conceding a record-breaking 76 runs in four overs — now the most expensive spell in IPL history.

Put into bat after RR stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss, SRH wasted no time in unleashing chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Archer’s horror spell eclipsed Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma’s previous record of 73 runs conceded in 2024, adding a grim chapter to the fast bowler’s IPL story.

Ishan Kishan's maiden ton

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, turned the opening game into a batting bloodbath. Ishan Kishan, on debut for SRH, announced himself in style with a sensational maiden century, hammering an unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls. His knock was laced with 11 fours and six sixes, ensuring SRH became the first team to breach the 250-run mark in IPL 2025.

For the opening stand, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head launched an all-out assault, with Head smashing a blistering 67 off 31 balls (9x4s, 3x6s), crossing 4000 T20 runs in the process. The relentless aggression set the stage for SRH to rack up 286/6—the second-highest total ever recorded in the tournament, missing their own record by just one run.

Along the way, Heinrich Klaasen also reached a personal milestone, surpassing 1000 IPL runs, further compounding Rajasthan’s misery.

Archer’s nightmare, SRH’s dream start

Rajasthan fielded Archer alongside Shimron Hetmyer, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi as their overseas players, while SRH’s big-money signing Kishan and Abhinav Manohar received their debuts.

RR, IPL’s inaugural champions, are in pursuit of their second title, while 2016 winners SRH—who finished runners-up last season—are desperate to go one step further. Judging by Sunday’s carnage, Pat Cummins’ men are in no mood for another near-miss.

With records tumbling, SRH’s batting firepower on full display, and Archer scripting a forgettable chapter, the IPL 2025 season has exploded into life.