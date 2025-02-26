All matches at one venue, India face unfair advantage flak in ongoing Champions Trophy

Regular Australia captain Pat Cummins believes India have a “huge advantage” to be based in Dubai for the ongoing Champions Trophy, while the other sides crisscross Pakistan for their group games in the tournament being held under a ‘hybrid model’.

Rohit Sharma’s men are playing all their matches in Dubai and even the final will be held there if the team go the distance. This was done after India refused to travel to Pakistan, the original hosts of the event, citing security concerns.

The ICC agreed on a hybrid model after much deliberation between the India and Pakistan cricket Boards. In return, Pakistan’s matches in ICC events hosted by India will also take place at a neutral venue.

According to an agreement, during the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue, and in return, all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India will be played at a neutral venue. This will include knockout matches too.

Cummins felt India had an advantage because of this deal.

“I think it’s good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong and they’ve got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there,” Cummins, who is

not playing in the tournament because of an ankle injury, was quoted as saying by ‘Yahoo Australia’.

India have won both their games, against Bangladesh and Pakistan, comfortably so far and are through to the semi-final on March 4, to be held in Dubai.

Their last group match is on Sunday against New Zealand, who have won both their games so far.

On a Sky Sports podcast former England captains Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain also highlighted the “undeniable advantage”.

“What about the advantage India have in playing in Dubai, only in Dubai? Which seems to me to be a hard-to-quantify advantage, but an undeniable advantage,” said Atherton.

“They’re playing at just one venue. They don’t have to travel either between venues... Therefore, the selection, you know, can focus on the conditions in Dubai,” said Hussain.

However, some other teams have also enjoyed similar advantages when playing in ICC tournaments. Pakistan knew in advance that they would be playing their semi-final at Eden Gardens if they had made it during the 2023 World Cup.

While most teams played more than two games at the same venue during the ODI World Cup, India travelled all over the country in playing their matches.

With inputs from PTI