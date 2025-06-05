After MS Dhoni & Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh slams Shreyas Iyer for 'Section 302 offence'

Shreyas Iyer has many achievements to his name. But it took him some time to come into Yograj Singh's range.

The Punjab Kings skipper has joined MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Ambati Rayudu and Arjun Tendulkar in a club where criticism flies thick and fast courtesy Yograj Singh.



ADVERTISEMENT

Unfiltered and outspoken, Singh didn’t hold back after the recently concluded IPL final, and ended up taking aim at Iyer.

'Criminal offence'

In an interview with ANI, Singh said. "The shot which Shreyas Iyer played in the final was a criminal offence, according to me."

"Ashok Mankad told me about this criminal offence, which comes under Section 302," he continued.

"He also told me that the repercussions of this is that you will be banned for two matches. What Shreyas did yesterday is not acceptable. There is no apology for that," Singh fumed.

Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

The PBKS skipper had been absolutely unstoppable throughout the season, meticulously guiding his team to the finals.

However, in the final match, Iyer was sent off to the pavilion for just one in two balls. He was caught by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma on a Romario Shepherd delivery, which proved to be the game-changer for RCB.

Past victims..

MS Dhoni

Yograj Singh has, for quite a long time, been critical of MS Dhoni, particularly blaming him for undercutting his son Yuvraj's cricketing career.

He accused Dhoni of personal bias and alleged that Yuvraj's exclusion from the 2015 World Cup squad was due to his influence.

Singh has also blamed Dhoni for India's 2019 World semi-final loss and subsequent exit from the showcase event. He also praised India for lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup, which according to him, was clinched due to the absence of Dhoni in the playing XI.

However, in January 2025, Singh's stance seemed to have softened when he called Dhoni "a very motivated captain" with the ability to read the game well.

Kapil Dev

Yograj Singh accused the 1983 World Cup-winning captain of playing a role in his exclusion from the Indian team in 1981, alleging that Dev viewed him as a rival.

In 2017, Yograj revealed that after Yuvraj's birth, he vowed to "avenge" the injustice he felt was done to him.

In 2024, Singh compared Yuvraj's achievements to Dev's. He said, "I told him, I'll leave you in a position where the world would curse you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion."

Arjun Tendulkar

In September 2022, Arjun Tendulkar, trained under Yograj Singh at the DAV Academy in Chandigarh. On Sachin Tendulkar's request, Singh trained Arjun to improve his skills ahead of the JP Atray Memorial Tournament.

During this period, Singh noted, "Arjun reminded me of Yuvi. Arjun is more a batsman than a bowler. He is a devastating batter. Yuvi used to bat in a similar fashion."

However, the association only lasted 12 days.

Singh later revealed that after Arjun scored a century in his Ranji Trophy debut and secured an IPL contract, he stopped training under him, and suggested that external pressures had influenced this decision.