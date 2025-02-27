Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai knock England out of Champions Trophy

England were knocked out of the Champions Trophy with an eight-run loss to Afghanistan in dramatic circumstances in a Group B match in Lahore on Wednesday.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed an explosive 177 off 146 balls, the highest score in the tournament’s history, to help Afghanistan overcome Jofra Archer’s three early wickets to race to 325/7.

Joe Root’s classy 120 kept England alive in the chase until the 46th over but Afghanistan chipped away with regular wickets before bowling them out for 317 with one ball left in the innings.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 5/58.

Afghanistan thus retain hopes of entering the semi-finals from Group B along with Australia and South Africa.

England’s chase got off to a shaky start with the loss of two wickets in the first seven overs. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook too departed a while later and then Root and captain Jos Buttler (38) stitched together a 83-run stand for the fifth wicket.

But it was all about Zadran on Wednesday. His 177 came off 146 balls (12x4, 6x6) and had solid support from skipper Hashmathullah Shahidi (40 off 67 balls, 3x4), with whom he raised 103 runs for the fourth wicket, and Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31 balls) with whom he milked 72 runs for the fifth wicket.

Later, he plundered 111 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammed Nabi (40 off 24 balls) to put England through the wringer.

But Afghanistan’s start to such a crunch game was way off the mark after they elected to bat first. Archer’s pace and accuracy put them under considerable strife inside the first 10 overs on an absolute batting beauty.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz dra­gged an Archer delivery back onto his stumps while attempting a drive, Sediquallah Atal was trapped in front and Rahmat Shah pulled one straight to Adil Rashid at square leg as the Afghans slumped to 37 for three inside the Powerplay overs.

Zadran began the repair work in the company of Shahidi and they were understandably circumspect.

But once he reached 50 off 65 balls, Zadran opened up more and smoked Jamie Overton for a couple of fours to signal the shifting of gears.

Zadran flourished in the company of Omarzai as England felt the heat of double-barrel firing.

England also had to deal with a knee injury to pacer Mark Wood, as he bowled only eight overs.

Zadran, who brought up his sixth ODI hundred off 106 balls, soon slipped into overdrive, smashing Overton for 6, 4, 4, in an over.

The departure of Omarzai did not slow down the 23-year-old as he blasted Archer for 6, 4, 4, 4 to reach the 150-run mark for the second time in his career.

With inputs from PTI