2025 England tour of India: 'Settled' Indian team feel no pressure ahead of T20 series

Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from T20Is after last year's World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States meant additional responsibility for Axar Patel in the shortest format.

Considered Jadeja's like-for-like replacement, extra responsibility is something Axar seems quite willing to take. At the same time, flexibility is another key area, especially when it comes to batting in this format and Axar has an uncomplicated approach to it.

In T20 cricket, he hasn't really had any fixed position in the batting order. He has absolutely no complaints about playing the role of a floater. "Batting-wise, it's not just about me. It applies to everyone in the team.

"Since the start of 2024, we decided to have a fixed opening slot, and from Nos.3 to 7, everyone has been told to be flexible based on the situation, combinations and match-ups. There's no fixed position where a particular batter will always play. Anyone can be used as a floater at any point.

"It's not just about me. It's the same for everyone in that range, depending on who's having a good day, which we assess during practice sessions. In T20 cricket, it's all about utilising the right batter in the right situation," the left-arm spinner all-rounder, appointed vice-captain for these England T20Is, said at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Importantly, Axar looks to be having clarity over his role as vice-captain. "There isn't much change since we have a settled T20 side, which means there is not much pressure.

"But there are some small decisions, like the areas we have to work on which I've already discussed with Surya (captain Suryakumar Yadav). Besides, when you come into the leadership group, you have to make some harsh decisions, which also have been spoken about. On top of everything, it's about having a genuine opinion and keeping trust in each other," Axar explained.

Talking about the player-coaching staff communication, Axar said: "The communication is very clear between players and the support staff.

"I was not with the team in Australia, so I don't have much idea what was going on there. But it's the same support staff, and T20 is a fast-paced format, so it's about making correct decisions and discussing what roles we need to play."

Shami's practice

Mohammed Shami didn’t bowl at all during India’s training session on Monday. Instead, he had a session with the bat that lasted for over an hour.

At nets, Shami batted for some 20 minutes facing spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy alongside medium-pacer all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. That aside, he mostly took throwdowns at one of the practice pitches.

In his first training session for Team India in 14 months on Sunday, Shami had gone through three bowling spells, including close to a 45-minute stint at the nets. The senior pacer had just his left knee strapped then, but on Monday, he had both knees strapped.

The reason for the senior pacer not bowling in Monday’s practice appears to be precautionary so that his troublesome knees get some rest ahead of a hectic schedule.

Later in the evening, at a felicitation programme for the Bengal women cricketers, Shami said: "The hunger to play for the country should always remain. Besides, Eden is home to me and it's my life. Making my international comeback here is special."

Special it will be, but only if the 34-year-old speedster's dodgy fitness doesn't bother him.