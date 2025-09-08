Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner to claim second US Open title, returns to World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz claimed the U.S. Open crown for a second time with his win over Jannik Sinner on Sunday, a victory which showcased the Spaniard's evolution over the last three years from the impulsiveness of youth to the measured maturity of a six-time Grand Slam winner.

After losing the Wimbledon final to Sinner in July, Alcaraz bounced back with flair and authority to beat the Italian 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 22-year-old, who won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2022, also returned to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2023 with the win over his great rival.

"The number one (ranking) is a goal that I had set myself almost at the beginning of the year and to see that I have achieved it is something incredible," a smiling Alcaraz told reporters.

"Doing it the same day as getting another Grand Slam feels even better.

"It has been two spectacular weeks, at a very high level tennis-wise, but above all mentally, which I am very proud of.

"The first U.S. Open (title) was about my youth and this one is more maturity. Little by little I'm growing, I'm knowing how to deal with certain situations."

The transformation from his Wimbledon heartbreak showed Alcaraz's remarkable adaptability.

"Right after the Wimbledon final I just thought that I need to improve if I want to beat him," the Spaniard said.

"If I want to win the U.S. Open, if I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect."

His performance at Flushing Meadows was indeed close to perfection.

The Spaniard dropped just one set - against Sinner on Sunday - en route to the championship, and he leaves New York on a 13-match winning streak and with his seventh title of the season in the bag.

"I feel like this is the best tournament so far that I have ever played," Alcaraz added. "The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really high, which I'm really proud of."

His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, highlighted how much he has evolved since winning his first major in 2022.

"Back then, he was still playing on impulse, almost unconsciously," he said. "Today you see a player with much more experience, who knows how to read the big moments, who arrives on court calmer, clearer about what he needs to do."

The former French Open champion stressed, however, that Alcaraz is still a work in progress.

"Like any player he has weaknesses, but he's improving them all the time," Ferrero added. "There's still plenty of room to grow. If we ever think he's perfect, that's when we'll be making the biggest mistake."

Alcaraz is already thinking about his next big goal - winning the Australian Open to complete a career Grand Slam.

"It's my first goal, to complete a career Grand Slam. It's always been in my mind," he said.

"I'll try to complete it next year, but if it's not next year, then in two, three, or four. I just want to complete it."