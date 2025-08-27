MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Cabinet approves India's 2030 CWG bid, names Ahmedabad as ideal host

August 31 is the last date to submit the bid for the event and the IOA is expected to complete the process in the next 48 hours. India last hosted the CWG in 2010

PTI Published 27.08.25, 05:01 PM
The Indian national flag is projected onto a balloon during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi October 14, 2010.

The Indian national flag is projected onto a balloon during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi October 14, 2010. Reuters picture.

The union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue because of its "world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture".

The decision comes days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) gave its nod to the move after a submission of the 'Expression of Interest'.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030," stated a press release from the Press Information Bureau.

"It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments and Authorities and sanction of required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted," the release added.

August 31 is the last date to submit the bid for the event and the IOA is expected to complete the process in the next 48 hours. India last hosted the CWG in 2010.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games PM Narendra Modi
