West Indies reach 361/9 at tea on Day 4, lead India by 91 runs in second test

Mohammed Siraj struck a decisive blow with the second new ball before Kuldeep Yadav ran through the lower-middle order as Indian bowlers found their mojo in the post-lunch session to put the hosts in line for victory on day four of the second Test against the West Indies.

At tea, West Indies reached 361 for nine at tea with a lead of 91 runs after Justin Greaves (35 batting) and Jayden Seales (18 batting) added 50 for the unbroken final wicket stand in the extended second session.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Campbell (115 off 199 balls) and Shai Hope (103 off 214 balls) added 177 runs for the third wicket to show their stomach for fight but bowling unit's patience paid off once the second new ball came into operation post lunch.

The only consolation from this match for the West Indies would be two centuries and forcing India to bat for the second time.

It was a complete bowling effort as Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Jadeja all played their part with timely dismissals to ensure a finish inside four days.

The Indian bowling unit can take heart from the fact that they bowled as many as 190.5 overs across two innings in conditions not conducive for either spin or pace.

The quality of cricket in the series wasn't of the highest standard and partly the reason would be the dead pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla which didn't show any signs of wear and tear even well into the fourth day.

The balls did keep low and it became West Indies' batters undoing but it was more to do with their choice of shots rather than some dream delivery getting them out.

Such was the monotony that even the broadcasters didn't seem too interested in dissection of the on-field game and rather asked their analysts to focus on the ODI series which starts this Sunday with all eyes on two veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whose ODI future seems to be under cloud.

In the morning, John Campbell completed his first ever Test hundred in 25 appearances with a slog sweep six off Ravindra Jadeja over cow corner.

With no sting in the track, playing spinners was the least difficult job for the duo who were batting quite comfortably till Campbell had a brain fade.

On a track where most of the deliveries from left-arm spinners are being pitched on leg-middle line, Campbell tried an ambitious reverse sweep and DRS ruled him leg-before.

Even Campbell's dismissal didn't matter much as skipper Roston Chase (40) and Hope also looked comfortable during their 51 run stand for the fourth wicket. It seemed West Indies might be able to make a match of it with a challenging fourth innings total.

However once the new ball was taken after the 80th over, Bumrah and Siraj despite the docile nature of the track softened up Hope with a few short balls.

Hope played on off a Siraj delivery that was quick but didn't bounce enough.

After that Kuldeep joined the act taking three quick wickets including that of Chase as the West Indies stared at an imminent defeat.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.