‘Bharat is proud of you’: Neeraj Chopra’s 90.23m throw is more than just a statistic

He chased a number for years. And finally made it his own.

And when Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the 90-metre mark with a career-best 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025 on Friday, India responded with a wave of pride and celebration.

The 2021 Olympic gold medallist, competing at the Qatar Sports Club, secured silver, finishing behind Germany’s Julian Weber, but the milestone he achieved was far more than just a statistic.

Back home, reactions poured in from across the political spectrum, the armed forces and sporting circles.

“A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

“This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud,” he added.

Union ministers were quick to echo the sentiment. “India’s longest and career-best throw: Neeraj Chopra,” posted Ashwini Vaishnaw, while Piyush Goyal called it a “historic moment for India” and hailed the javelin star as Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Chopra.

From the Road and Transport ministry to cultural affairs, the praise was unanimous. “Your unwavering dedication and pursuit of excellence continue to inspire a nation,” wrote Nitin Gadkari.

Smriti Irani, meanwhile, praised Chopra’s impact beyond sport:

“Your dedication and excellence continue to inspire a billion dreams. Bharat is proud of you, champion,” she posted.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated India’s “javelin star” and wished him continued success in his career.

The Indian Army, where Chopra holds an honorary rank, posted a proud tribute:

“A Historic Throw by #NeerajChopra, A Proud Moment for #India! Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra clinches Silver at the Wanda Diamond League in #Doha with a record-breaking throw of 90.23m, surpassing his own National Record and breaching the 90m mark for the first time. A champion in uniform!”

And as India celebrated, one throwback stood out.

In a now-viral Instagram comment made 34 weeks ago, Julian Weber, who won gold in Doha had commented on one of Neeraj’s posts: “Such a great season bro, next year 90m will be easy for us.”

On Friday night, that prediction came true.