Saturday, 23 August 2025

Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center in Washington to host 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

The US President also announced that the World Cup 2026 would have an office at the premier arts venue located in the heart of the nation's capital

Our Web Desk & Reuters Published 22.08.25, 11:43 PM
The FIFA World Cup Trophy stands, as U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 22, 2025. Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Washington's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington will host the 2026 World Cup draw.

Trump also announced that the World Cup 2026 would have an office at the premier arts venue located in the heart of the nation's capital.

"I am delighted to welcome the FIFA President back to The White House for major announcement about one of the anticipated competitions in all the sports, in 2026, FIFA world cup, probably the biggest sporting event, on December 5 this year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Centre. It's a tremendous honour to bring the global event to the cultural centre of our capital," Trump told reporters in Washington.

Trump's announcement comes as he oversees a $257 million renovation at the Kennedy Center, which Trump has said will be a centerpiece of the 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations next year.

The 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the first with 48 teams and will feature 104 matches.

Canada will host 13 games, including 10 in the group stage split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will also get 13 games, including 10 during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The rest of tournament will be held in 11 cities across the United States.

FIFA, global soccer's governing body, has already put boots on the ground in the United States in preparation for the quadrennial spectacle having set up field offices in Miami and at New York's Trump Tower.

