All eyes on Delhi as BCCI presidential race gathers steam with former players keen

A crucial meeting in the capital may decide the next BCCI chief, with Sourav Ganguly, Kiran More, Harbhajan Singh, and others in the mix

Our Bureau Published 19.09.25, 09:51 AM
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly File Picture

A clear picture of who will head the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will emerge on Saturday when the bigwigs are likely to meet an influential minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet in Delhi.

Several names are doing the rounds with Kiran More being the latest to join the race. More denied any such possibility when contacted by The Telegraph, but he seems to enjoy the blessings of the powers-that-be in the Board.

More's name doesn't feature on the list of state associations' representatives, but that can be amended till Friday. If he is included, the former India wicketkeeper and chief selector will enjoy a headstart.

Former Test spinner Raghuram Bhat and former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah are also believed to be in the running for the top post.

As of now, Sourav Ganguly is the best-suited candidate to replace Roger Binny, who had to demit office on reaching 70 years. Harbhajan Singh will run Sourav close.

Former BCCI chief N. Srinivasan had played a key role in removing Sourav as president in 2022 during one such meeting at the minister's residence. It remains to be seen if the former India captain can make a comeback this time.

