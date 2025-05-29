‘Barber deserves jail time’: Carlos Alcaraz’s mid-tournament haircut sparks fan furore

22-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has stirred a hornet's nest in the ongoing French Open. Not because he steamrolled Fábián Marozsán in the second round, but because he's had everyone talking about his latest haircut.

In the second-round, Alcaraz fetched up at the Roland Garros with a cropped look, which sported shaved sides and a tapered back.

The questions started flying when his personal barber -- Victor Martinez -- posted on X about his Paris trip.

'Timing was right'

Alcaraz explained he felt the timing was right and joked that his growing hair and beard pushed him towards a grooming session.

After his win over the Italian, Alcaraz said, “He’s free, so I’m lucky he could come here to Paris and watch some of my matches. I just told him he has to bring the materials to cut my hair the way I need it.”

Adding that the change in hairstyle is pretty normal for him, he said, "Probably people aren’t used to seeing me getting a haircut between matches."

Alcaraz will now face Damir Dzumhur as he eyes to defend his Roland Garros title. The second round victory was Alcaraz's 17th in 18 matches on clay in 2025 as he looks to become the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2020 to retain the Roland Garros title.

Fans divided

Fans were, of course, divided after Alcaraz’s close-cropped look and had firm opinions about it.

On X user wrote, “Victor barber deserves jail time for the crimes he commits.”

Another user added, “I will learn how to cut hair just to give Carlitos a proper haircut,” another user added.

"He was looking very scruffy at Rafa's tribute. Now he's so fresh and so clean!" countered another fan on Instagram.