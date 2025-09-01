At US Open, Polish CEO snatches child’s cap, faces backlash; kid gets a star gift

A Polish businessman was filmed snatching a signed cap meant for a young fan at the US Open, prompting widespread condemnation in his home country.

The incident unfolded after Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak beat ninth seed Karen Khachanov in a five-set match. While signing autographs courtside, Majchrzak removed his hat to hand it to a boy, later identified as Brock.

Before the child could take it, Piotr Szczerek, a Polish millionaire and CEO of paving firm Drogbruk, reached across, seized the cap and placed it in his wife’s bag. The boy could be heard asking, “What are you doing?”

Clips of the exchange spread rapidly online. Social media users identified the man as Szczerek, a sponsor of Poland’s tennis federation.

Majchrzak told the New York Post he believed there had been “some kind of confusion”, saying he had been exhausted and elated after the win and “missed” that the cap had not reached the intended recipient.

Szczerek did not apologise. After criticism mounted, he was quoted as telling detractors, “If you were faster, you would have it,” and threatening legal action against those attacking him online.

Backlash in Poland was swift and severe. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Szczerek shut down his social media accounts after the clip went viral, unable to stem the tide of criticism.

On Polish job portals and forums, users flooded comment sections with denunciations, calling him a “sack of garbage,” a “primitive scammer,” and a “shameful jerk.” Others accused him of tarnishing Poland’s image abroad, with one user writing that his act was “a disgrace on an international stage.”

Local media also noted that the criticism carried an extra sting because Szczerek is not just a private businessman but also a visible sponsor within Poland’s sporting community.

Several commenters argued that someone who helps bankroll tennis in the country should set an example, not steal souvenirs from children. Some even questioned whether his business interests might suffer, warning that “no parent will forget the face of the man who stole from a child.”

The next day, Majchrzak appealed on Instagram for help to find the child. With assistance from fans, he located Brock and met him on Saturday, sharing a short video and a photo and sending the youngster away with team merchandise and good wishes.

Majchrzak’s own tournament ended the same day. He was forced to retire from his third-round match against Leandro Riedi while leading 5-3.