Alfie Hewett claims second Australian Open Wheelchair Singles title with victory over Tokito Oda

The final, held in Melbourne, ended with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-4, marking Hewett’s 10th Grand Slam singles championship overall

Our Web Desk Published 25.01.25, 04:40 PM
Alfie Hewett of Britain poses with his trophy after defeating Tokito Oda, right, of Japan in the men's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Alfie Hewett of Britain poses with his trophy after defeating Tokito Oda, right, of Japan in the men's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. AP/PTI

Alfie Hewett delivered a commanding performance to secure the 2025 Australian Open Men’s Wheelchair Singles title, defeating Tokito Oda and cementing his legacy in the sport.

The final, held in Melbourne, ended with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-4, marking Hewett’s second Australian Open singles title and his 10th Grand Slam singles championship overall.

The match, lasting 1 hour and 36 minutes, showcased Hewett’s aggressive play and tactical precision. It also added another chapter to his growing rivalry with Oda, a player with whom he has shared several high-stakes finals in recent years.

Oda, a formidable force on the court, has pushed Hewett to his limits in their previous encounters, but this match saw the Brit dictating terms from the start.

“Tokito, we’ve had so many battles and finals over the last couple of years, so thank you for letting me have this one,” Hewett said during the trophy presentation. Reflecting on the challenges posed by his opponent, Hewett added, “To try and beat this guy in a final is an impossible task it seems, so I am very happy and overwhelmed with emotion to get my hands on this trophy.”

The win is a significant milestone for Hewett, reinforcing his position as one of the leading figures in wheelchair tennis.

Fans and commentators have hailed the victory as one of his finest performances.

