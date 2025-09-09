MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 September 2025

'Aggression (is) always there on field and you can't do without it': Suryakumar Yadav

India will play their opening Group A match of the T20 event on Wednesday against the UAE, which will be followed by the match against arch foes Pakistan on Sunday

PTI Published 09.09.25, 02:24 PM
Indian men's T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav

Indian men's T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav PTI picture

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said his side will not hold back on aggression in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

India will play their opening Group A match of the T20 event on Wednesday against the UAE, which will be followed by the match against arch foes Pakistan on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Aggression (is) always there on field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win," Suryakumar said during the tournament-eve captains' press conference here when asked whether the players will dial down the aggression during the marquee clash.

Responding to the same question, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said, "If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don't give anyone any instructions." Suryakumar said his team is in a good place after undergoing extensive practice sessions.

"We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It's will be a good challenge playing best teams from Asia Cup," he said.

UAE, coached by Indian coach Lalchand Rajput, will be the underdogs but Suryakumar did not want to underestimate the host side.

"They are playing exciting brand of cricket and came close in some of the games in a (recent) tri-series. Hope they cross the line in the Asia Cup," he said.

Asked whether India would look to experiment in the opening game, Suryakumar replied in the negative.

"When you play a format you need to know how good is your preparation. Why mend something that isn't broken? If something has given us results why would we need to change that aspect separately," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Asia Cup
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal PM Oli resigns, student-led protests force another govt to fall after Bangladesh

India's Himalayan neighbour has been gripped by student-led protests against corruption since Monday, and the demonstrations seem to have succeeded
Peter Navarro
Quote left Quote right

I don't see how Brics alliance stays together since historically they all hate, kill each other

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT