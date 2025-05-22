'A country I always wanted to explore': Golf legend Rory Mcllroy ready to tee off in India

29-time PGA Tour winner Rory Mcllroy will be in India from October 16 to 19 to participate in the $4 million DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club.

The Northern Ireland-born golfer, who is on a par with bigwigs Lee Trevino and Gene Littler, will be professionally competing in India for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore," McIlroy said in a news release.

"I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans."

36-year-old McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with his Masters victory last month. He is currently No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Mcllroy turned professional in 2007 and has built an illustrious career on both the PGA and European Tours.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, DP World, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship. Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament. India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and DP World is committed to partnering India’s growth story with best-in-class infrastructure, expertise in global trade, and now, world-class sport."