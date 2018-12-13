Injury in Seoul made me more focused, says Greg Louganis

Greg Louganis in Calcutta on Thursday. Santosh Ghosh

Greg Louganis’s performance at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul is legendary. Just hours before the finals, the diver, then 28, smacked his head on the springboard. His wound needed stitches and he suffered a concussion.

It was an extraordinary feat to win his third Olympic gold in the 3m springboard and he went on to win the fourth in 10m platform. He did so six months after being diagnosed with HIV. It was astounding. For the record, he won had won two gold medals in 1984 Los Angeles Games too.

In town as the international event ambassador of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, Louganis was at his articulate best at the media conference on Thursday.

Excerpts

On what went through his mind after the head injury in Seoul

My inspirations were Ryan White and my coach (Ron O’Brien) who have been very supportive. When I hit my head on the springboard there was so much going on. I was diagnosed as HIV positive, my coach’s mother was in coma and he didn’t know whether to stay or go home. Both of us were rather distracted and I was the favourite but in split second after hitting the board I suddenly became the underdog. That made me more focused and I tried to do my absolute best. The thing I’ll always remember about Ryan is his courage and sense of humour... The way Ryan lived his life continues to give me the strength to do things I might not otherwise feel comfortable doing.

On his decision to continue after Los Angeles

I wanted to quit after 1984 Olympics. I was 24. But there was this issue of post-retirement plans for divers. I was their representative. I went to the association who told me that since I was retiring I would not be in a position to speak on other divers’ behalf. I told them I am continuing. Then in two years I won the World Championships in 10m platform. My coach said Seoul is in two years and I have to continue. That’s the story.

On the reasons behind his unparalleled success

I rarely looked at the scoreboard. If I looked to see if my rivals had missed a dive, chances were there of me missing a dive too. I wanted my goals set higher. I didn’t want to limit myself. Also my coach gave me goals, which I strived hard to achieve. In life you should always have goals.

On living with HIV and being fit at 58

It’s all about making healthy choices. I think HIV has helped motivate me mentally and physically. I look at working out and doing something physically active every day as being as important as taking my medicines.

On whether the dancer in him helped in diving

I was a dancer before. It was a big part of my training. It all has a rhythm — gymnastics, dancing or diving. I was a performer. It helped me a lot. Also gymnastics was my first love. I always wanted to represent US in gymnastics. But it didn’t happen and I switched to diving. Realistically speaking I think I am a bit tall to be a gymnast.

On his idol

Edwin Moses… I will always hold him in high esteem for the all good work he did for US athletes. In fact I carried forward his idea to have a retirement package for athletes who quit after the college level.

On winning silver in the 1976 Montreal Games

I wanted to win gold as a 16-year-old. And I thought I let everybody down by getting the silver. Now I realise it was a matter of pride to win a medal in my first Olympics.