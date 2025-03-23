The go-go gizmo

Extreme features: Athletes are always looking for a smartwatch that combines endurance with features beyond running, biking and jogging.

As a kid, many of us have seen Inspector Gadget in which Penny, niece of the fumbling eponymous detective, gets work done by talking to her watch and making it work with other devices. Like Penny, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has become the go-to gizmo for many athletes. Be it footballers or cricketers, their life goes beyond the field and hobbies may include wilderness excursion or deep-sea diving.

ADVERTISEMENT

They must also track plenty of fitness data, sleep routine and training load. All that is possible on the device... we found out from two Delhi Capitals players.

DC’s all-rounder Jessica Louise Jonassen is an Australian cricketer from Rockhampton, Queensland. A left-arm orthodox bowler, she has been a member of the national women’s team since 2012. As part of DC, she contributes with the bat as well as the ball.

Minnu Mani represents the Indian women’s national team. In domestic cricket, she represents the Kerala cricket team and she became the first Kerala woman cricketer to play for India. For DC, she is an asset.

Delhi Capitals women’s cricket team became the runner-up of the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 and between the hectic schedule, Jonassen and Mani — both users of Apple Watch Ultra 2 — took a few questions from t2oS.

How does the Apple Watch Ultra 2 allow you to modify workload/exercise based on key metrics?

Jess Jonassen: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with multiple options that you can use to your benefit while balancing your overall health and wellness. So for instance, there are many workout options in terms of what activity you’re keen on or would like to go for that day — a run or a swim or a session of strength training at the gym, and at the same time the Apple Watch also allows you to have your moment with the Breathe app when it feels like a bit too much and you need some calm. As athletes, we work towards prepping and priming our bodies and minds for a game, and therefore workload management is key, for which the metrics from the Apple Watch are immensely helpful.

Is it helping you get a more comprehensive overview of your day?

Jess: Yes, for sure. I make it a point to check my rings at the end of the day, to see how much I moved, how many minutes I exercised and how many steps I took. In fact, I really like how interactive it is. If I’ve been sitting around for far too long, my Apple Watch always reminds me that it’s time to stand up and move for a couple of minutes, which is quite cool.

Sleep is a vital part of training. How is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 helping you sleep better and train better?

Delhi Capitals players Minnu Mani (left) and Jessica Louise Jonassen sporting Apple Watch Ultra 2

Minnu Mani: Rest and recovery are very important for an athlete, and the sleep metrics help you take charge of that. The data shows you the quality of sleep, and you can check it not only for the previous night but over a few days. So if there is a pattern that you can identify then you can take steps, like if you are having issues like irregular sleep or not enough sleep. Perhaps before a match day, I need an extra hour because I want to feel fresh and ready. Also, bedtime can be scheduled... I like that. It’s like someone telling me that now the day is over, it’s time to go to bed.

There is the Vitals App that gives you an overview of your health. Have you tried it?

Minnu: I have seen it, yes, and it gives an overall picture, like sleep and steps and heart rate. I think it’s good if you want a quick snapshot. But mostly, I look for specifics in the Workout app.

Activity Rings can motivate and then there is the option to pause Activity Rings when you perhaps take a break for a day or two. Does the feature make you more competitive in a friendly way?

Jess: For sure! I think it’s such a nice way of pushing yourself, and mostly I’ve noticed you’re almost there, and have almost achieved your goals for the day, and just need a little push to achieve it finally. The Apple Watch always appreciates you with its messages and notifications and says ‘good job, congratulations, you hit a new record’, or your rings are looking great today, keep going. I think that’s nice and helpful.

For women’s health, there are quite a few features. What are your favourites?

Jess: The Cycle tracking feature for sure. We all have busy lives, doing so many different things on a daily basis. Just a little nudge on the wrist to tell you that your cycle date is a couple of days away or so is beneficial. Periods determine how we’re feeling physically and emotionally. And once you know when your cycle is going to start, you actually can plan your workout accordingly... in the sense that you know when to take it easy in the gym, rest more and so on because for those five days, your body is going through stuff and rest must be prioritised.

Prevention is an important aspect of health for athletes and the public in general. Has the device helped you before a problem ever became clinical?

Jess: I cannot think of any specific instance in my case yet, but I do know some of the metrics are very specific, and our cricket board has access to all of that even when I’m away to keep a tab on how I’m doing at training and what my progress is looking like. Given that they’re monitoring a whole group of athletes, I’m sure the data must’ve come in handy at some point to identify a situation in advance.

Cricket involves a fair bit of tumbling on the field. How well is your watch taking all the bumps and bruises?

Minnu: We can’t wear any smart devices during our matches... that’s not allowed. But I’ve been using it at our practice sessions, and I have to say the Apple Watch is quite tough. Yes, we move around a fair bit during cricket and there’s a lot of jumping and diving. So far everything has worked out quite well.

How much of a style statement is it for you?

Minnu: I’ve had it for a few weeks only, so I am currently using the black strap. It’s also the easiest one to use when you are in the middle of a lot of physical activity like workouts because you can’t use metal or anything else. Maybe I will check out other options once the season is done.

What are the apps you are using to stay fit?

Jess: The Workout app mostly, as that comes with so many options and features within itself. But also the app to monitor my daily steps and the one that monitors sleep.

Minnu: The Workout app is the one I use most because it has so many options and different kinds of activities, from strength training to yoga to running. I use the Activity app also quite a bit because it quickly gives you an idea of things like the number of steps, standing time and so on. It’s like a quick snapshot of how my day has been and it needs some more movement before I call it a day.