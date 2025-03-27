Samsung makes AI features available through the affordable Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung wants to keep the pace going with smartphone launches. The South Korean electronics brand has launched Galaxy A26 5G, which is the most affordable smartphone to offer the power of artificial intelligence.

The company is calling the AI features on the phone Awesome Intelligence. The AI suite enhances user experience with features like Circle to Search with Google, AI Select, Object Eraser, My Filters and more.

Circle to Search with Google now goes beyond just images, allowing users to identify songs, discover information, and take instant actions with minimal effort. Circle to Search with Google will quickly recognise phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen so that users can take action without involving too many steps.

The phone will also support Object Eraser which allows users to remove unwanted objects from photos. Users can manually or automatically select objects to erase, achieving a cleaner final image with just a few taps. Another AI feature is AI Select that intuitively understands the context by enabling instant search and extraction of information with a single click.

Keeping the AI features going is a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also thinner than its predecessor, measuring just 7.7mm in thickness.

Powering the phone is the Exynos 1380 processor. The vapour chamber is 3.7 times larger compared to the last generation, which keeps the device running efficiently even during intense gameplay. Backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charge support, Galaxy A26 5G promises all-day power.

Coming to camera, there is a flagship 50MP OIS main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro. On the front is a 13MP selfie camera.

Samsung is also taking security and privacy to the next level with the integration of One UI 7.0 on Galaxy A series for the first time. The Samsung Knox Vault adds an extra, fortified layer of protection. With features like Theft Detection and Knox Matrix, users can manage and customise their security preferences effortlessly.

Priced upwards of Rs 22,999, the phone will offer six years of OS and security updates.