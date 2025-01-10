OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers good sound quality and a comprehensive companion app

OnePlus has introduced a new colour variant of its wireless earbuds the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Made in collaboration with Danish audio brand Dynaudio, it features active noise cancellation of up to 50dB and spatial audio. There is also IP55 rating to protect it from drips, sweat and so on.

The big features

Connecting the buds to any phone is easy with Bluetooth 5.4. Once you open the lid, Google Fast Pair will do all the work. It also comes with Dual Connection — you can connect it to two devices.

On the app, there is a visual indicator for battery life. You can change the noise control from the app — ANC, off and Transparency.

There is a BassWave slider for those who want to dial in some extra oomph

Sound quality

Let’s talk about sound. What you get is good call quality but the microphones are yet to match the sound quality of, say, AirPods 4 or Nothing Ear. The 50dB noise cancellation is quite good. The buds come with 11mm plus 6mm dual dynamic drivers. It at least cuts out the hum of an aeroplane engine and the old refrigerator in the kitchen. When it comes to music, increase the volume to 50 per cent and you will be able to cut out the din of the office. But the transparency mode is average.

Battery life has been good for a standard pair of wireless earbuds — over five hours with 65-70 per cent volume and ANC on.

OnePlus has used two dedicated DACs and that makes a lot of difference. There is LHDC support in the coded department. The overall sound is well balanced and every instrument shines when you listen to, say tracks from Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Make the call

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has a new AI Translation feature that works with OnePlus 13 series. Though it’s not a new device but it’s good to revisit a pair of earbuds that stands out. And the Sapphire Blue option looks good. It offers good sound quality and a comprehensive companion app.

At a glance

Device: OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Price: ₹11,999

High notes

Excellent connectivity

Good overall sound

Very good app support

Respectable battery life

Muffled note

Placement of volume slider