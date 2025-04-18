HP’s most powerful gaming laptop is here — OMEN MAX 16

HP has launched its most powerful gaming laptop in India. OMEN MAX 16 comes with Intel’s 24-core Ultra 9-275HX processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 5080 GPU. Though the specs prove it’s powerful, for a gaming laptop, HP has kept the design sleek.

The machine has 32GB of DDR5 RAM (5600MT/s) and a 1TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, both of which will help gamers. It is also powered by OMEN AI technology, which intelligently optimises performance and thermals in real time. With advanced cooling, ultra-low latency connectivity, and AI-driven enhancements, it ensures fluid, high-performance gameplay, keeping gamers at their peak without interruptions.

OMEN MAX 16 has a combined CPU and GPU power draw of over 250W (75W CPU + 175W GPU), supported by a dual fan cooling system.

“The OMEN MAX 16 delivers elite performance and security, AI-driven optimisation, and seamless customisation—pushing the boundaries of immersive gaming and ensuring players stay ahead with technology designed for speed, efficiency, and precision,” said Vineet Gehani, senior director (personal systems), HP India.

With customisable per-key RGB lighting and an optional RGB light bar, both fully adjustable via OMEN Light Studio, players can synchronise their device’s aesthetics with their gaming style.

As the first AI-powered game learning application, OMEN AI offers optimal performance across a growing list of supported titles, starting with Counter-Strike 2.

It also integrates with HyperX peripherals, enhancing HP’s gaming ecosystem. With Ultra Low Latency Gen 3 technology, gamers can connect up to three HyperX devices. A new ULL radio frequency design and optimised antenna placement provide fast responsiveness.

The OMEN MAX 16 is already available for purchase at HP’s online store and Amazon India. It starts at ₹309,999.