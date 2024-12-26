Here's why Redmi Buds 6 is a solid performer

Redmi Buds have always enjoyed success because of reliability, pricing and audio quality. Xiaomi has upped the game with Redmi Buds 6, which has dual drivers, better ANC, dual device connectivity and longer battery life.

Design and fit

The successor to Redmi Buds 5 looks as good as before. It comes in a charging case with a matte finish and glossy hints on the sides. The compact case only weighs 43 grams and fits in almost any pocket.

The buds come with the usual stem design and the microphones are easily visible. Each bud weighs only 5g and comes with IP54 rating, so it can withstand mild splashes (but the case doesn’t). There is Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, meaning a more stable connection and longer battery life. In terms of codec support, you get SBC and AAC, which should be enough for everyday music listening. Also included is Google’s fast pairing. Just open the lid of the wireless buds case and there will be a pop-up on your Android phone. Also, download Xiaomi Earbuds app for more feature support.

Coming to fit and comfort, there is nothing to complain about. Make sure you choose the right ear tips for better ANC. There is an ear-tip test on the app if you want the perfect fit. It runs some music in the background; in a few seconds, you will know what needs to be done.

The buds offer 49dB hybrid active noise cancellation.

Good vibrations

The buds come with dual drivers — 12.4 mm dynamic titanium driver and 5.5 mm micro piezoelectric driver. Despite the confusing name, what it offers is better sound separation. In a home theatre system, there are different speakers for highs and vocals and a subwoofer for bass. The same vibe is created here. The sound quality depends on the sound profile you choose from the app — standard, enhance treble, enhance bass and enhance voice. There is good audio quality, enough bass and good voice separation.

What I like about the earbuds is that there is no distortion even at high volume levels, like 80-82 per cent. What is missing is custom EQ support and you have to stick to a few presets.

In the ANC department, there is 49dB of it. There is an option to modify the level of ANC, going from light to deep. During plane journeys, ANC works quite well, especially when you consider the pricing. It manages to cancel 80-85 per cent of the white noise and there is no vacuum-y feeling in the ears. The transparency mode can also be adjusted from the app — regular, enhance voice and enhance ambient sound. Depending on the situation — whether you are talking to a person or taking a walk in the park — adjust the ambient sound level.

How about phone calls and microphone quality? There is AI noise cancellation and two microphones per earbud. The overall sound is acceptable but it’s still not as good as Apple AirPods 4 or Nothing Ear 2.

Xiaomi also allows you to customise tap gestures, like pause/play music, change tracks, toggle ANC and so on. The company offers in-ear detection, so the music pauses when you take a bud out of the ear.

Each time you put on your earbuds, they automatically adjust noise cancellation settings based on your ear shape and fit.

Make the call

It seems that Xiaomi has thought of everything while designing Redmi Buds 6, even dual device pairing, which earlier was a feature meant only for expensive wireless earbuds. At a time when most of us work on multiple devices, this is a handy feature to have. The company pegs battery life at 42 hours (total) but in real life (with case) you will get around 34-35 hours, depending on the volume at which you are listening to music. With ANC turned on, expect around 24 hours with the case. Overall, Redmi Buds 6 is a solid performer.

At a glance

Device: Redmi Buds 6

Price: ₹2,799

High notes

Good overall sound and ANC performance

Plenty of customisation is possible on the app

Acceptable battery life

Comfortable fit

Muffled note