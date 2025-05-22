Google tackles privacy concerns with AI-powered virtual try-on feature

Google is trying to solve privacy issues related to “fit technology”, or the process of trying out clothes virtually before making a purchase.

At Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference, several AI updates were announced, many of which are meant for searching, including online shopping.

A new AI shopping feature involves the fitting room. For years, we have been seeing clothes on models before purchasing on e-commerce platforms. Now, users can “try-on” dresses, shirts or boots using a photo of their body.

Powered by a “new custom image generation model for fashion”, Google’s AI combines the input image you provide and the input image of the garment in question.

The issue lies with what gets uploaded — a full-length photo. What if it’s not your photo? What if a person is presented in clothing items that may appear inappropriate? The questions remain unanswered.

A Google spokesperson has told the US tech publication CNET: “Your uploaded photo is never used beyond trying things on virtually, nor is your photo used for training purposes. It is not shared with other Google products, services or third parties, and you can delete or replace it at any time.”

Technology and fashion companies have been trying to solve the issue of sizing apps since the early 2010s, and Amazon has integrated AI for its fashion sales in recent times.

“Our try-on experience works with your photo. It’s not some pre-captured image or a model that doesn’t look like you,” said Vidhya Srinivasan, Google’s vice-president of advertising and commerce, at the event.

Currently available only in the US, the feature is part of Search Labs where experimental features are added. Lilian Rincon, vice-president (product management) of Google, said the AI model for fashion understood the human body and nuances of clothing, like how “different materials fold, stretch and drape on different bodies. It preserves these subtleties when applied to poses in

your photos”.

There are a few other companies offering something similar — Thrive-backed Doji and Stellation Capital-backed Vybe. On the other hand, startups such as Daydream,

Cherry and Deft have used AI to solve product discovery issues.

Besides “try on”, Google has unleashed more artificial intelligence technology to accelerate the makeover of its search engine. The new phase includes releasing a new “AI mode” option in the US. The company says the feature will make interacting with its search engine more like having a conversation with an expert who can

answer questions.