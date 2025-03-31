MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Google Pixel 9a is arriving on April 16

Instead of launching soon after it was announced on March 19, the delay was made because “a passive component in Pixel 9a” didn’t meet the “rigorous quality standards for device longevity

Mathures Paul Published 31.03.25, 11:52 AM
Pixel 9a is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip.  Picture: Google

Google Pixel 9a, which is being marketed as a mid-range smartphone, has a release date — April 10 in the US and April 16 in India.

The phone’s support page has been updated to reflect the release date. Pixel 9a is also coming to the UK and Canada on April 10 while Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Finland gets the phone April 14. Besides India, the phone is also launching in Australia, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia on April 16.

Instead of launching soon after it was announced on March 19, the delay was made because “a passive component in Pixel 9a” didn’t meet the “rigorous quality standards for device longevity”.

Pixel 9a is priced upwards of 49,999 and comes with a large display, an upgraded Tensor G4 chip and a design that replaces Pixel’s camera bump for a flat back.

It comes with Gemini AI and Google is promising seven years of Android OS and security updates, future-proofing the device.

Mathures Paul

