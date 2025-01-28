Galaxy S25 will support Content Credentials standard

Adobe has said that the new Samsung Galaxy S25 line will be the first handsets to support the Content Credentials standard, focussed at labelling AI-generated content.

Content Credentials are something like a “nutrition label” for digital content that anyone can attach to their work to share information about themselves and provide context about how their content was created and edited, including if generative AI was used.

The technology is free, open-source technology leveraging the C2PA open technical standard, that anyone can incorporate into their own content, products and platforms.

If you think that an image has been altered with AI, then you can drop it into a tool built by Adobe to check its authenticity. Now, AI-generated and AI-altered images produced on Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets will receive a metadata-based label, which notes that AI has tampered with what you’re seeing. The ‘CR’ watermark will also be added to the image. While the S25 family is the first set of phones to carry the metadata marking on images, it follows camera companies Nikon and Leica, who have also signed up to the standard.

The Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) is a global coalition of over 4,000 members — including Adobe, Nikon, Leica, Canon, the Associated Press, the BBC, Getty Images, Microsoft, Reuters, Universal Music Group, The Wall Street Journal, and more — all working together to promote transparency in the digital ecosystem through the widespread adoption of Content Credentials.