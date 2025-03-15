Four student stories from Samsung Innovation Campus

Samsung goes beyond making devices; it’s about inspiring youngsters to innovate. That’s where Samsung Innovation Campus comes in. It focuses on improving the employability of the youth by training them in high-demand tech fields such as AI, Internet of Things, big data and coding and programming.

Launched in India in 2022 in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), the certification of 3,500 students was completed under the programme for the year 2024. Among the students are Kanchan Lata, Avantika Tripathi, Yashasvini R and Divya Bhakt.

For Kanchan Lata Srivastava, a BTech student at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, the programme became a stepping stone into the world of machine learning. With her expertise in Python and OpenCV, she built a Driver Drowsiness Detection System, a project aimed at improving road safety.

For Avantika Tripathi, a final-year student specialising in software development and data science, she used training to improve coding skills. She went on to secure top rankings in StackHack 2.0 and GFG Weekly-148, proving that young women can stand tall in the world of hackathons and coding challenges. “The exposure I got helped me explore UI/UX design and competitive coding, and now I aspire to work at a company that truly values innovation and diversity,” she said.

Then take the example of Yashaswini R, from SJP Bangalore. She developed an automated Smart House project during her diploma in electronics and communication, which paved the way for her upcoming internship at Tata Electronics. “The programme gave me the confidence to push my limits in IoT, circuit design, and automation. Now, I know exactly where I want to go,” she said.

Another student? Divya Bhakt, an MCA student from Lucknow, wants to innovate further. With her deep interest in physics, mathematics and computer science, she is preparing for the NET JRF qualification, with hopes of becoming a professor. “I want to bridge the gap between academia and industry so that more young women can take the leap into STEM fields,” she said.