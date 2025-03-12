First look: Samsung Galaxy A56 5G brings flagship features with an affordable price tag

When it comes to selling devices on a large scale, the focus always turns to mid-range phones and one series that has been winning the game for years is Samsung’s Galaxy A. The South Korean company has introduced Galaxy A56 5G, which has a number of flagship-grade features but at an affordable price point. Here’s our first look at the phone.

Slimmer, sturdier

Samsung has hit the sweet spot when it comes to weight management but without sacrificing a premium feel. It has a glass back with an aluminium frame.

The South Korean company has slipped in an upgraded camera design that still has the feel of Galaxy S phones but the module looks different. At the same time, there is a slight reduction in thickness from the previous generation, ensuring it’s easy to hold, even for longer hours. What about battery size? It’s still at 5,000 mAh.

Samsung has made its new Galaxy A phones slimmer without compromising on battery life.

Most mid-range phones these days are getting at least IP67 rating and this one is no exception. Indian monsoon? Sure, bring it on. Further protection is offered by the presence of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Display strategy

In the display department, you get a big 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution, effectively taking on the likes of Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Given Samsung’s reputation with display technology, expect only top-notch output. The colours pop and from all viewing angles, it’s flawless.

Awesome Intelligence

In the last few years, Samsung has come out on top when it comes to software. The company offers regular updates and it’s as good as the experience on a Google Pixel phone.

It comes with One UI 7 based on Android 15. Software and security support will be available for six years.

The design philosophy seen on a Galaxy S series flagship phone (left) is visible on the new Galaxy A56.

All the One UI 7 exclusive features are here but more importantly, Awesome Intelligence, which is Samsung’s take on artificial intelligence. You get Object Eraser, Best Face (helps with group shots where one person or the other has his or her eyes shut), Edit Suggestions, Custom Filters, Auto Trim and more. Of course, you also get Circle to Search, which is more powerful than before. The Object Eraser here is far better than what you get on most Android phones.

There is an Edge Panel that you can pull out from the right. Here you will find a feature called AI Select that checks your screen for relevant information. For example, if you are playing a video, you will be treated to some video-related options. Or set a picture as your home screen wallpaper.

Another software feature that deserves a mention is Now Bar. It stacks up one widget on top of the other and you can easily scroll through it. Say you are playing music... automatically, the music control widget will be on top. Swipe through and you get Voice Recording, Maps and more.

Camera and performance

One big improvement on the camera front is with the selfie camera. Although it is a lower resolution, it has a larger sensor size with larger pixels compared to last year. This is 12MP and you get plenty of dynamic range. Portraits come out good and there is a striking degree of edge detection. It can shoot 4K@30fps.

On the rear are three snappers — 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP main and a 5MP macro. The 50MP main camera performs well in low light and has the same tuning as the camera on the Galaxy S25. It can shoot 4K@30fps with a detailed dynamic range. There is optical image stabilisation and a super-steady mode.

Galaxy A56 5G has a powerful 50MP main camera.

The phone is powered by Exynos 1580. It’s a 4nm chipset and offers top-tier performance for a mid-range phone. There is a larger vapour chamber to keep the phone cool. Overall, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (upwards of ₹ 41,999) shows how closely a mid-range phone can compete with many affordable flagship Android offerings. It’s a bit of a flagship and has a lot of practical features.