Elon Musk’s xAI introduces a new flagship model — Grok 3

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has released its latest flagship AI model, Grok 3, complete with new capabilities for the Grok iOS and web apps. The billionaire hopes the model will find traction in a highly competitive sector contested by the likes of ChatGPT and China’s DeepSeek.

Musk is marketing Grok 3 as “scary smart” with 10 times the computational resources of its predecessor which was released in August last year. xAI has been using a data centre in Memphis containing around 200,000 GPUs to train Grok 3. In a post on X, Musk claimed that Grok 3 was developed with “10x” more computing power than its predecessor, Grok 2, using an expanded training data set.

“Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we’ve done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that’s been released, that we’re aware of, so that’s a good sign,” Musk said in a video call last week with the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Grok 3 is up against OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT that pits Musk against collaborator-turned-arch rival Sam Altman. At the same time, DeepSeek is trying to disrupt the AI space with its low-cost, high-quality R1 chatbot.

Soon after xAI released the latest version of its AI model, X significantly hiked the price for its top Premium+ subscription plan in the US, which gives users access to the latest model, to almost $50 per month. On the support page that lists X’s premium plans, the monthly subscription price for Premium+ in the US has been updated to $50, and the yearly price to $350.

Grok 3 is a family of models. A smaller version of Grok 3, Grok 3 mini, responds to questions more quickly at the cost of some accuracy. xAI claims that Grok 3 Reasoning surpasses the best version of o3-mini — o3-mini-high — on several popular benchmarks.