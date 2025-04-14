Can dumber phone cure ‘brain rot’? Light Phone III tries to take you back to simpler times

Dear readers, I have a confession: I am suffering from an ailment that the younger ones call “brain rot”, the inability to think deeply after too much scrolling on my phone. These days, it’s tough to even finish a book.

Plenty of people have this problem. So many, it has birthed a category of minimalist tech products striving to rid us of distractions, from the Ai Pin, the now defunct artificially intelligent lapel pin that took notes, to phones with only basic features.

The latest example, the $600 Light Phone III, from a New York City startup, is a stripped-down phone that does barely anything. The newest version, which began shipping in March and is set for a broader release in July, can place calls, send texts, take photos, show map directions, play music and podcasts and not do much else.

There is no web browser. There is also no app store, meaning there’s no Uber to hail a ride, no Slack and no social media. There isn’t even email.

“You use it when you need to, and when you put it back it disappears in your life,” said Kaiwei Tang, CEO of Light, the startup that has developed multiple iterations of the Light Phone over the past nine years. “We get a lot of customers telling us they feel less stressed out; they become more productive; they become creative.”

I was curious to see if the Light Phone could cure me of brain rot, so I used it as my primary phone for a week. Here’s how my week went running errands, commuting and going out with a lower-tech phone.

Getting started

When I set up my review unit of the Light Phone over the weekend, the phone, which looks like a black rectangular slab, was pretty bare-bones. The phone’s menu was a black screen showing a white-text list of its features: phone, camera, photo album and alarm. To add more tools, I had to use a web browser on my computer to access a dashboard, where I could install features like a maps app, notepad and timer. Now that I was ready to go, I was determined to live, at least for a while, without my iPhone.

Commuting to work

On Monday morning, I started my commute to work, taking a train from Oakland, California, to San Francisco. When I arrived at the station, I realised I couldn’t enter without my iPhone because years ago I had converted my physical transit pass, the Clipper Card, into a virtual one stored in my smartphone’s mobile wallet.

The Light Phone lacked a mobile wallet to load the virtual transit card, so I sheepishly went back home to get my iPhone and ultimately showed up to the office a half-hour late.

Texting and photos

I added a few of my closest friends to the address book on the Light Phone and sent them text messages explaining my experiment. Typing on the device’s keyboard felt sluggish in part because there was no autocorrect feature to fix typos. As a result, conversations were terse.

Hilarity ensued when I sent people photos. Poorly lit and grainy, the images looked as if they were produced with a phone camera from at least 15 years ago.

Running errands

One afternoon, I had to drop off an Amazon return at a UPS Store. I chose the most convenient shipping option, which involved showing a QR code for scanning. The Light Phone had no email app or web browser to download the code. Instead, I loaded it on my computer screen and snapped a mediocre picture with the phone. When I brought the package to UPS and presented the photo, I held my breath, hoping that the image was clear enough. The UPS employee held the scanner up, and, after three attempts, I heard a beep and a shipping label printed. What a relief, but also, what a hassle.

Lunch date

On another afternoon, my wife and I went out for an impromptu lunch date. I backed the car out and then had to ask my wife to use her iPhone to close our garage door with the app MyQ. Then, we were trying to remember the name of a new sushi restaurant we had recently read about on a food blog. I couldn’t help dig up the blog post on the Light Phone. Eventually, we made a guess and ended up at the wrong restaurant. It was nice, though, to have lunch together without the temptation to check my email.

Bottom line

While I admire the goal of the Light Phone, my experience demonstrates there’s nothing we can realistically do or buy to bring us back to simpler times. So many aspects of our lives, including getting around town, working, paying for things and controlling home appliances, revolve around our highly capable smartphones. Tang, Light’s CEO, acknowledged that the Light Phone was not for everyone but added that parents have considered buying the phone for their children to be less distracted in school.