Call of Duty: Warzone creative director exits Raven Software

After four years as senior creative director on Call of Duty: Warzone, Ted Timmins has announced his departure from Raven Software. It marks the end of yet another impactful chapter in a career defined by reinvention and genre-defining work.

In 2003, Timmins arrived at Lionhead Studios for a week of work experience. What began as a momentary glimpse into the world of game production quickly became a lifelong quest that would take him across mythical realms, pirate-infested seas, insurgent jungles and, finally, the war-torn battlefields of Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the biggest FPS games ever to be released.

His departure comes at a time when the Call of Duty ecosystem is experiencing a significant reshuffling of senior talent and, for many players, it represents the end of an era.

To understand Timmins’ significance, one must track his travels. He began as a tester for The Movies and Black & White 2. He immediately became a mainstay at Lionhead. He progressed to a designer role for the Fable series, working on Fable II, Fable III, and the Kinect-exclusive Fable: The Journey. By the time Fable: Anniversary was released, he had been appointed franchise director, overseeing the creative direction of one of the UK’s most popular RPGs. He even voiced Fable: Heroes, further blurring the distinctions between creator and created.

Timmins left Lionhead in 2014 to pursue opportunities in the expanding realm of service-based games. Nostalgia quickly drew him back into the console world — this time to Rare. As a self-proclaimed lover of Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye, joining the Sea of Thieves team felt like a full-circle moment.

Next stop was Ubisoft Toronto. As game director for Far Cry 6, he managed systems, AI, and post-launch DLCs, such as the memorable “Villains” content drops.

Timmins, however, rose to prominence in Call of Duty: Warzone, which evolved significantly under his leadership, with a focus on accessibility, balance, and quality-of-life improvements in response to years of community feedback.