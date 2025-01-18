Apple strengthens its India focus with the launch of Apple Store app

It will soon be two years since the first two Apple stores opened in India to roaring crowds. People continue to turn up in large numbers because of the Apple experience. But you can’t always be there physically yet long for the perfect experience. Apple has launched the Apple Store app in India to offer customers a personalised way to shop for Apple’s lineup of products and services.

It’s a milestone for the company as India is an important frontier for Apple. You can download the app from the App Store and shop directly from Apple while receiving personalised recommendations that the company is known for.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and his teams are focused on India. The company will soon open four more stores in India — in Bangalore, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

“At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online. “With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple.”

Consider the wide range

It’s the perfect time to launch the Apple Store app in India as the company’s market share here is growing rapidly. In fact, Apple has a vast range of products on offer across a price spectrum. You can buy something like the iPhone SE for around Rs 47,000 or look to the other end of the price spectrum and pick up the latest — iPhone 16 Pro Max for around Rs 144,000. Or consider the iPad, which has a wide selection available. The same goes for MacBooks and Apple Watch. Let’s not forget Apple TV and HomePod. Did we mention AirPods and its many variants? It’s all there.

The Apple Store app comes with multiple tabs that help customers to shop. It’s a single destination for the latest Apple products, accessories and services. You can also learn about retail programmes, like Apple Trade In and financing options.

The For You tab offers a seamless shopping experience by providing customers relevant information and recommendations while highlighting and organising saved or favourited items for quick access.

Say you purchase a new product. What next? The Go Further tab can connect them to Apple’s knowledgeable Specialists for online Personal Setup sessions. It will help you receive tips on getting the most out of your devices through short videos or by signing up for complimentary Today at Apple sessions at the local Apple Store.

Meant for you

A big part of the Apple experience is customisation. You can customise, say, a Mac with a more powerful chip, extra memory, or additional storage, as well as engrave their AirPods, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and Air Tag for free with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers in a choice of eight languages. Soon, you will also be able to schedule a fun digital gift message, bringing even more personalisation options.

What if you live in Delhi or Mumbai where there are physical Apple stores? The Apple Store app provides options for easy delivery and pickup, so customers can get their new Apple products quickly and conveniently.

With the Apple Store app, customers can shop for all the company's products with a few taps and swipes

And that brings us to the question of new Apple Stores. The first two stores opened in April 2023 in Mumbai and Delhi. Future Apple Store locations are planned in Bangalore, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai (once more).

The relationship between Apple and India is evolving quickly and seamlessly. Now that there is a push to manufacture more Apple products in India, access to devices is becoming easier.

Mathures Paul