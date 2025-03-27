Apple set to unveil new software features at WWDC on June 9

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference from June 9 to 13 at Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino. Usually, the company showcases its next round of operating systems at WWDC, meaning the focus will be on iOS 19, iPadOS 19, visionOS 3, tvOS 19, macOS 16 and watchOS 12.

Reports indicate that Apple is preparing software overhauls for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. As for iOS 19, Bloomberg reports, the update could be “the biggest revamp since iOS 7”. The event may also see the introduction of a smarter Siri and perhaps even the launch of new hardware products.

Last year’s WWDC saw the arrival of Apple Intelligence or the company’s take on artificial intelligence features that are still being implemented. There has been a slight delay in implementing some of the AI features but one can expect Apple to accelerate the process at this year’s developer’s conference.

“We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice-president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Besides Apple Intelligence that was first showcased at WWDC last year, in past years the conference has introduced major new initiatives, such as the Vision Pro in 2023 and the switch away from Intel chips in 2020.

The conference will be held online, the company said, save for in-person keynote presentations at the beginning of that week.