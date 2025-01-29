Apple rings in Black History Month with a new collection

Apple is known to make Black History Month special every year. The company has introduced the 2025 Black Unity Collection, which comprises a new Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, watch face, and iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

As part of the launch, Apple is supporting several global organisations whose work focuses on elements of rhythm, creativity, and community. This includes grants to the Ellis Marsalis Centre for Music in New Orleans; Battersea Arts Centre in London; Music Forward Foundation in Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney; and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee. Apple’s support for these organisations builds upon the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black creatives and allies at Apple collaborated on the design of the new collection. The collection, Unity Rhythm, weaves together the colours of the Pan-African flag: black, green, and red. The Black Unity Sport Loop is woven in a custom pattern of raised and recessed loops that creates a lenticular effect, revealing green on one side of each loop, and red on the other. When the band is worn, the colours appear dynamic, shifting from green to red as a user moves their wrist, and the colour yellow appears in the transition, as if by magic.

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available for order on the Apple Store online and will be available in Apple Store locations beginning this week for Rs 4,500. It is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (46mm band only).