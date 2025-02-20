A Comprehensive Tutorial on Company Registration in India

Registering a private limited company in India is governed by the Companies Act, 2013. This act states all the legal requirements and procedures. Thanks to digital advancements, you can now easily incorporate a company online by uploading a duly filled SPICe+ INC-32 form on the official Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal.

Wish to know how? In this article, let’s check out the complete process of registering a private limited company in India.

3 things to do before filling the SPICe+ form

To easily fill the SPICe+ form, you must do the following:

1. Choose a unique business name

The first step is to select a unique name that represents your company’s identity and vision. Ensure the name is not already in use by another business or trademarked. You can verify the name’s availability on the MCA portal.

2. Obtain a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

A DSC is mandatory for directors and shareholders to complete online registration. It is issued by the controller of certification agencies. While applying, you will require the following documents:

3. Apply for a Director Identification Number (DIN)

Passport size photo

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Phone number

Email address

In the case of foreign nationals, they must also provide notarised and apostilled documents.

A Director Identification Number (DIN) is mandatory for anyone who wants to serve as a company’s director. To get a DIN, you must submit Form DIR-3 on the MCA portal. Some common documents required are identity proof, address proof, and a photo of the director.

Filling out SPICe+ INC-32 form

SPICe+ (Simplified Proforma for Incorporation Company Electronically) INC-32 is a single online form used to register a company in India. It makes the incorporation process easier by combining multiple steps into one linked application. This form is divided into two parts:

Part A: To reserve the name of your company

Part B: To incorporate the company and apply for several registrations

While filling out the SPICe+ INC-32 form, you will provide the following information:

I) Company details

You need to provide details about the company’s:

Type (like, private or public)

Class

Category

Sub-category

Capital structure (like, authorised and paid-up capital)

Address

II) Director information

For each director, you will have to provide details such as:

Name

PAN

Address

Date of birth

Educational qualifications

Proof of identity

Address

III) Stamp duty details

Mention the stamp duty paid for registration. Additionally, you will be asked the following information:

Payment mode

Date and place of stamp purchase

Vendor’s registration number

Note: You have to fill out the SPICe+ INC-32 form online and then download it in PDF. After downloading, sign it digitally.

Filling out e-MOA (SPICe INC – 33) and e-AOA (SPICe INC – 34)

e-MoA (Memorandum of Association) and e-AoA (Articles of Association) are specific documents that cover your company’s:

Purpose (say you will sell goods on an online marketplace)

and

Structure (say what is the maximum authorised share capital)

These documents are filled in the forms SPICe INC – 33 and SPICe INC – 34 respectively. Please note that the SPICe+ form is a linked form. It must be filed along with SPICe INC-33 and SPICe INC-34.

Uploading the SPICe+ INC-32 form on the MCA portal

To complete your registration process, you must upload the digitally signed SPICe+ INC-32 form on the MCA portal. Below is a step-by-step guide to doing so:

Log into your account on the MCA Portal using your valid username and password.

On the homepage, under "Home > My Workspace," click on "Upload e-Forms" located on the right side of the screen.

In the "Upload e-Forms" section, click on "Normal Forms and Linked Forms".

Click on "Browse" and upload the saved SPICe+ form from your computer.

After uploading the forms, a Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated.

Save this SRN as you will need it to make the payment for the form fees.

Company incorporation fees

While incorporating a private limited company, you are required to pay a fee that is based on the capital structure of your company. Check the table below:

Case I: Your company has a share capital

Case II: Your company does not have a share capital

In such a case, the calculation of the applicable fee will depend on the number of members in your company:

Registering a private limited company in India is governed by the Companies Act, 2013. Online incorporation is usually done by uploading a digitally signed SPICe+ INC-32 form on the MCA portal. Ideally, before filling out this form, you must:

Choose a unique company name

Obtain DSC and DIN

Fill out e-MoA and e-AoA

Please note that a company gives you the benefit of limited liability and makes it easier to raise funds from leading banks and NBFCs.

This is a PR article which has been published as received without any editorial enhancement, or modification.. The Telegraph Online does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any information presented in the article. The organization is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content or for any losses, damages, or injuries arising from the use of the information provided in the article.