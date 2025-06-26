The Need for a Circular Economy in India’s Manufacturing Sector By Padma Jaiswal, Secretary, Government of Puducherry

The concept of a circular economy is emerging as a vital prerequisite for India’s manufacturing sector. This shift is particularly significant for a sector that not only contributes substantially to the country’s GDP and employment but is also a major source of waste and environmental degradation. Government initiatives such as “Make in India,” the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the Digital India initiative, the National Electronics Policy (NEP), and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) reflect efforts to enhance manufacturing and position India as a key player in global supply chains. Through these initiatives, India aims to become a leading manufacturing investment destination by prioritising innovation, skill development, and sustainability.

The objective is not only to boost domestic production but also to make significant strides in chip and semiconductor manufacturing, ensuring India remains aligned with the new era of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, and Data Science.

Adopting a circular economy presents a transformative approach to sustainability, which is critical in the context of depleting natural resources and growing environmental concerns. Unlike the traditional linear economy model that follows a “take-make-dispose” approach, the circular economy emphasises the continuous use of resources through recycling, reuse, and material regeneration. This model generates jobs, increases competitiveness, and contributes to sustainable economic growth.

Chip and semiconductor manufacturing, a cornerstone of modern technology, is increasingly vital across industries such as electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and healthcare. Circular economy practices in this domain emphasise improving resource efficiency to reduce the environmental impact associated with waste from semiconductor manufacturing.

India’s manufacturing sector faces multiple challenges, including resource scarcity, increasing waste generation, and stricter environmental regulations. By adopting circular economy principles, manufacturers can reduce waste and lessen their dependence on raw materials, thereby lowering production costs and enhancing resource efficiency. For example, through recycling processes, manufacturers can recover valuable materials from waste and reintroduce them into the production cycle. This reduces the demand for virgin raw materials and leads to lower energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The adoption of a circular economy can also foster innovation within the manufacturing sector. Companies can explore new business models such as “Product-as-a-Service,” where manufacturers retain ownership of products and offer them as services. This approach encourages durable product design and recycling, leading to improved product quality and reduced lifecycle costs. Additionally, circular economy practices can strengthen supply chain resilience by diversifying material sources and reducing dependence on volatile commodity markets.

The Indian government has recognised the importance of transitioning to a circular economy and has introduced several policies and frameworks to support this shift. For example, the National Circular Economy Policy encourages sustainable practices among manufacturers and promotes investment in green technologies. Public-private partnerships can play a crucial role in accelerating this transition by facilitating the sharing of knowledge and resources.

In conclusion, transitioning to a circular economy is not just a trend but a necessary condition for the sustainable development of India’s manufacturing sector. By embracing circular principles, manufacturers can drive economic growth, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to environmental sustainability. This shift not only addresses the immediate challenges faced by the manufacturing sector but also positions India as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing.

