The artistry in him is so pure, it inspires me; Anupam Roy on meeting Wim Wenders

For a longtime fan, meeting an icon and an inspiration is a dream come true. Anupam Roy, who can quote lines from the films of Ernst Wilhelm Wenders, and can talk about the frames of his films for hours, is perhaps adding February 19, 2025, as a special memory to his journal. because, not only did he see Wim Wenders in person, but also had a lively conversation with his favourite director.

Wenders’s debut trip to India was a recent high point for cinephiles, and was no different for Roy either.

“I was keeping a track of his India itinerary, and attended three events marking the Wim Wenders retrospective in Kolkata. Finally, at Goethe Institut, I got the opportunity to speak with him in person. It was a fanboy moment,” shared Anupam with My Kolkata, reliving the conversation.

Wenders is touring India with his wife, photographer Donata Wenders. The master craftsman has directed films like Alabama (2000 Light Years), Wings of Desire, and Perfect Days, to name a few. His maiden tour in India is titled ‘King of the Road’ after his 1976 film Kings of the Road. The retrospective will span 25 days and screen 18 films by the auteur in five cities.

“I was introduced to Wim Wenders thanks to a Scottish music band called Travis, whose music I have always loved. I used to follow them and read their interviews. In one of the interviews, Fran Healy, their principal songwriter, said they had named their band after the main character in Wim Wender’s film Paris, Texas. This was in 2004-05, and I was yet to discover world cinema and Wim Wenders,” shared Anupam, taking a trip back memory lane.

Anupam, who took to social media with moments from meeting Wenders, made it a point to express his admiration for the filmmaker. “I told him how he motivated me and shared my experience of watching Paris, Texas and Kings of the Road for the first time — the lines from his films and the frames that left a lasting impression on me, ” shared Anupam.

“He is so polite and humble,” said Anupam, still in awe, also marvelling at the activeness and creativity of the 79-year-old filmmaker. “He has perhaps seen everything possible in the world. I am half his age, and I am inspired by how active he is at his age. It is aspirational. The meeting truly has been a humbling experience for me,” reflected Anupam.

Among the many takeaways from the meeting, one surely is how Wenders defined the pace of his films, which is also a life lesson for Anupam. “He called his films ‘meditative’ and not slow in pace,” he said, reliving scenes from films like Kings of the Road, and a particular conversation between the doctor and driver. “There is a dialogue where the driver says to the doctor, ‘I don’t want to listen to your story,’ to which the doctor replies, ‘A man is but his story.’ This particular scene is extremely special to me,” he shared.

The background score in the films of Wenders is another aspect that draws Anupam to his films. “We spoke about the use of music in his films. The song, Perfect Day by Lou Reed, resonates deeply with me. It feels as if he is playing my favourite tracks in his films. It’s as if he is my jukebox,” shared the musician.

Paris, Texas is Anupam’s all time favourite film. And so are Buena Vista Social Club, Tokyo-Ga, and Alice in the Cities. “I never thought I would meet Wim Wenders. The artistry in him is so pure, it inspires me. He is a complete filmmaker,” introspected Anupam as he signed off, cherishing the memory.