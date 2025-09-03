Unprotected waters

In spite of global commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the oceans, which make up over 70% of the Earth’s surface and capture 30% of anthropogenic CO2, are largely neglected and have become vast dumping grounds. The celebrated naturalist, Sir David Attenborough, observed that the “most important place on Earth is not on land but at sea”. The message, backed by compelling evidence of worsening ocean health, has increased demands for better ocean governance and conservation. This optimistic spirit was pulsating at the third United Nations Ocean Conference that took place in Nice in June. About 170 countries and 190 ministers attended the conference in Nice. The conspicuous absence of the US made the occasion particularly sombre.

The UN High Seas Treaty, known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, is a critical agreement designed to protect marine and coastal ecosystems facing multiple threats from climate change, fishing and pollution in areas beyond the jurisdiction of individual nations. It establishes legally-binding duties for nations, featuring significant initiatives like the formation of marine protected areas, obligatory environmental impact assessments for activities on the high seas, equitable access to and sharing of marine genetic resources, and support for developing nations. Without rigorous legal penalties, the treaty’s success will rely on political will, international cooperation, and the commitment of nations to achieve its objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, 49 nations have ratified the treaty, while 18 other countries that signed it have not yet completed the ratification process. The United Kingdom has vowed to ratify it by the end of this year. China has pledged to ratify it. For the treaty to take effect, it needs 60 ratifications and is projected to be implemented by January 1, 2026. The European Union has allocated 40 million euros to facilitate the ratification of the treaty, along with 1 billion euros for over 50 voluntary initiatives related to the ocean. To meet the global goal of safeguarding 30% of the oceans by 2030, an annual investment of $15.8 billion is required. Currently, the annual investment stands at only $1.2 billion.

The largest protected marine area on Earth has been established by French Polynesia, covering 1.1 million square kilometres. Harmful activities such as bottom trawling and deep-sea mining are banned in this area. Countries like Samoa, Colombia, São Tomé & Principe and Tanzania have announced new marine protected areas, reinforcing the goal of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030, a campaign often referred to as 30X30. Pacific Island nations have also prohibited bottom trawling and are among those most vulnerable to the climate crisis and rising sea levels. The president of Tuvalu, a minor island nation, articulated serious apprehension that his country is facing an existential threat, with the entire populace at risk of being wiped out from the world map.

The conference wrapped up without coming to a consensus on the critical issue of deep-sea mining, which can cause irreversible damage to biodiversity, ecosystem, and the ocean’s capacity to take in CO2 from the atmosphere. The inadequate regulation of bottom trawling in vulnerable, vast and remote ocean zones, together with the persistent release of CO2 and greenhouse gases from fossil fuel combustion, continues as a result of inadequate accountability measures for large oil companies and significant emitters. A treaty or agreement cannot thrive unless it thoroughly addresses greenhouse gas emissions on a significant scale.

India, which includes 20% of the world’s oceanic territory, could soon witness the displacement of 60 million coastal dwellers due to climate change-induced sea level rise. While speaking at the UNOC in Nice, the Union minister of state for earth sciences, Jitendra Singh, urged the global community to take prompt action in protecting oceanic areas. However, he did not mention the ratification of BBNJ or the annual release of 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste into the ocean without minimal treatment.

Mrinmoy Chanda specialises in Ecology: Ecosystem Dynamics and Conservation at the American Museum of Natural History, Howard Hughes Medical Institute