Stiff test: Editorial on India's tightrope walk on Israel-Iran war

Indian diplomacy has witnessed a shift — at least in terms of rhetoric — under Narendra Modi’s prime ministership. The nation and the world have been witness to India prioritising pragmatic considerations instead of the compulsions of traditional alliances or, indeed, principles, while negotiating the stiff currents of a fluid, changing global order. On some occasions, New Delhi managed to fuse its practical considerations without disturbing its traditional relationships. For instance, India gained from buying oil from Russia — its all-weather friend — at heavily discounted prices in the face of Western sanctions on Moscow on account of its invasion of Kyiv. On other occasions, New Delhi’s tilt towards a particular ally has been evident despite its solemn pledges of neutrality. For instance, India recently broke ranks with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation who had been critical of Israel.

It would, however, be difficult, even imprudent, on New Delhi’s part to pick sides in the new crisis involving the United States of America and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. This is because India is deeply invested in terms of strategic imperatives with all three nations. It cannot rub the US the wrong way — it is the pivot that shapes the Western bloc — at a time when India faces challenges from a resurgent China and the ever mischievous Pakistan on its borders. Similarly, Israel has become central to India’s security, defence and intelligence-gathering apparatus. This does not mean that New Delhi can afford to hold Tehran at arm’s length. Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor are two projects that may be imperilled if India were to distance itself from Iran. Iran’s mood can also have a significant impact on India’s trade and energy requirements — oil and gas prices are expected to rise — besides adversely affecting the sizeable Indian population in the Gulf. India’s approach to a besieged Iran would also influence the perspective of Muslim nations in West Asia towards New Delhi. So it would, unlike the Russia-Ukraine conflict or the Israel-Palestine issue, have to be a tightrope walk for New Delhi when it comes to the latest flashpoint in the region. Narendra Modi had emphasised the need for de-escalation in his phone conversation with the Iranian president. India’s voice for peace will get strengthened if New Delhi refrains from picking sides in this conflict. But sticking to the middle path will undoubtedly be a test for Indian diplomacy.