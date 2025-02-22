Productive partnership

The visit to the United States of America by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week has drawn significant domestic and global attention. His visit to Washington so early in the second term of President Donald Trump comes against the backdrop of a volatile global order and the inherent unpredictability of the American president himself. In his second term, Trump has continued to surprise the world with a series of decisions made in his characteristic style. His stance indicates that his approach is likely to be more aggressive during this second term when compared to the first. He is redefining America’s priorities, prompting countries around the world to reshape their relations with the US.

Modi’s engagement with Trump has always been marked by mutual admiration and strategic collaboration. When Trump became president of the US in January 2017, Modi was quick to establish a rapport with him. Their initial interaction at the White House in June 2017 had set the tone for a cordial relationship. Both leaders emphasised their shared values and expressed a commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership.

The personal rapport between Modi and Trump was evident in their public interactions wherein they often exchanged compliments. Modi’s famous ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Texas in 2019, where he addressed a massive crowd alongside Trump, showcased the friendly nature of their relationship. Although the two leaders occasionally had differences on specific issues, their engagement has been characterised by pragmatism and a shared interest in advancing the US-India strategic partnership.

It is therefore not surprising that all eyes were on Modi’s latest visit to the US. The discussions between the two leaders seemed to promise solutions to several complex issues and also drew a blueprint for bilateral relations for the next four years. A sense of personal warmth was evident during the meeting: President Trump warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the White House, stating that he had been missing him. After the Israeli prime minister, the Japanese prime minister, and the king of Jordan, Modi was the fourth global leader to be hosted by Trump in his second term, underlining the symbolic importance of the visit.

Given Trump’s personality, maintaining good relations with him plays a crucial role. Addressing Modi as a friend, Trump also described him as a “tough negotiator”. Modi highlighted the common ground between Trump’s vision of ‘Make America Great Again’ and his own ambition of Viksit Bharat. Given the manner in which countries around the world are realigning their relations with the US, India also needed to undertake this task sooner or later. This process has formally begun with the prime minister’s visit.

The Trump administration is currently aggressive regarding tariffs. Just hours before the meeting with Modi, Trump announced steps regarding retaliatory tariffs. Both countries have set a goal of reaching $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, opening a window for a bilateral trade pact that will look at the economic partnership in a holistic manner. The US has offered India advanced defence technology as well as oil and gas along with other emerging technologies, which will give a new dimension to their trade relationship. From the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East, the strategic partnership bet­ween the two countries will be further strengthened through military technology transfer concerning mutual interests. While the sale of oil and gas will ensure India’s energy security, there will be an increase in diversification in hydrocarbon purchases, thereby reducing dependence on certain sources. Similarly, the growing cooperation between the two sides in new emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence will benefit not only bilateral relations but also the global order.

Trump’s attempt to end the Russia-Ukraine war will also enhance ease of global trade for India as the Joe Biden administration had imposed various sanctions on Russia. The matter of the Chabahar port has been left to the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio: he will determine the course of action, indicating that concessions for India might continue. On the strategic front, collaboration between the two countries is improving.

Both nations have reaffirmed their commitments to their efforts in troubled areas — from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific region. In West Asia, comprehensive efforts will be made for the idea of ‘I2U2’, while the announcement of the Indian Ocean initiative has been made for the Indo-Pacific. The US repeatedly emphasises a free and open Indo-Pacific region and values India’s partnership in ensuring this. Given China’s growing challenge and the need for security along major global trade routes, such efforts between the two countries are vital. Concerns regarding terrorism have also emerged as shared anxieties between the two nations. The US has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana. The US has also expressed agreement with India concerning regional security concerns. Regarding the troubling situation in Bangladesh, Trump clearly stated that whatever needs to be done with this neighbouring country should be decided by Prime Minister Modi. This can be understood as a message to the interim government of Bangladesh, which has shown

little interest in engaging New Delhi.

Modi’s diplomatic agility was on full display during his outreach to Trump. But there are solid structural reasons for this burgeoning India-US partnership. And it is because of these reasons that Modi has been successful in crafting productive partnerships with three very different American presidents: Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Harsh V. Pant is Professor of International Relations, King's College London