Plug the leaks

India’s examination system is facing an existential crisis. A series of paper leaks and exam cancellations has severely undermined public trust in the integrity of educational assessments. These systemic failures not only compromise meritocracy but also cast a long shadow over the credibility of India’s academic and recruitment processes.

Between 2019 and 2024, at least 65 major examination paper leaks were reported across 19 states. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra. These breaches led to widespread cancellations and postponements, delaying the recruitment process for over 300,000 government positions. In February this year, the Haryana Board of School Education became the latest casualty of this crisis when reports surfaced of question paper leaks during the Class X and Class XII examinations. The contagion also spread to Jharkhand where the Academic Council was forced to cancel the Class 10 Hindi and Science examinations following credible allegations of leaks. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education cancelled its Class 12 English board exam statewide after a breach was detected at a government school in Chamba. The sheer scale of these infractions raises serious concerns about the robustness of examination security protocols.

The crisis extends far beyond school-level assessments. The cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test in June 2024 marked an unprecedented breakdown in India’s higher education examination framework. Authorities annulled the Centrally-conducted public examination after uncovering compelling evidence that its integrity had been compromised. Likewise, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 was mired in controversy when an unusual number of candidates secured perfect scores, raising suspicions about the fairness of the process.

The economic and the psychological ramifications of these breaches are severe. Families invest substantial resources in their children's education. When exams are compromised, these investments are rendered futile, exacerbating financial strain and deepening disillusionment with the system. Psychologically, students face heightened anxiety and demoralisation. The erosion of trust in academic qualifications has a cascading effect on employment opportunities as employers begin to question the credibility of degrees and certifications.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Indian government enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act in 2024 to deter malpractices by imposing stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines as high as Rs one crore. It also mandates the establishment of a high-level national technical committee to enhance digital examination security. While this legal framework is a necessary step, its effectiveness will ultimately depend on rigorous enforcement.

Restoring the credibility of India’s examination system requires a multi-pronged approach. The implementation of encrypted digital question papers, confidential transfer mechanisms, biometric candidate verification, and real-time surveillance of examination centres can significantly mitigate the risks of leaks and unauthorised access. Regular audits, stringent background checks for personnel involved in the examination process, and severe penalties for breaches must be institutionalised. Establishing an independent oversight body to monitor examination protocols will further enhance transparency and accountability. Additionally, a coordinated national effort — combining intelligence-gathering, proactive law enforcement, and expeditious prosecution — is imperative to dismantle fraudulent networks. Beyond institutional reforms, meaningful engagement with students is critical. Establishing grievance redressal mechanisms, providing psychological counselling for affected candidates, and incorporating student representation in examination reform discussions can help build a more resilient framework. The role of the media in exposing these scandals must also be acknowledged.

Amal Chandra is an author, policy analyst, and columnist