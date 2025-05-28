MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Not a crime: Editorial on Supreme Court's refusal to sentence convict in POCSO case

The call for a nuanced and, in a way, different understanding of POCSO is especially important because of the complicated nature of the situations that occasionally underlie its application

The Editorial Board Published 28.05.25, 07:50 AM
The Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court. Sourced by the Telegraph

Protecting minor children from sexual abuse is different from criminalising consensual adolescent relationships. Yet the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, intended for the former purpose, is often used for the latter end. The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to decriminalise adolescent relationships under POCSO while also formulating a policy for sex education. The call to decriminalise youthful relationships is not new; courts and legal experts have been asking for it and for a nuanced reading of the law. The use of POCSO to penalise young people strengthens the hands of families, which often wish to break up relationships of which they disapprove. This not only destroys the possibility of natural inclinations during adolescence and hurts emotional development but it also tends to stigmatise and criminalise young people who should be treated with empathy and wisdom. POCSO has become an instrument in the hands of an authoritarian society just as the lack of a consistent policy of sex education, which would help young people understand their responsibilities, is the mark of a backward-looking one. The Supreme Court’s pairing of the two is telling.

The call for a nuanced and, in a way, different understanding of POCSO is especially important because of the complicated nature of the situations that occasionally underlie its application. Some of these are test cases for the meaning of true justice. For example, recently, the Supreme Court refused to sentence a man convicted of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018. The girl’s mother had rejected her. The survivor is living with the man and their daughter, determined to complete her own education and give the daughter a good life. The Supreme Court felt that the only way to deliver justice to her was not to separate her from her daughter’s father since they were leading a peaceful life together. To do so would traumatise her further. Society, family and the legal system had failed her. The Supreme Court’s sensitive understanding of the complicated situation and of the best way to deliver justice displays the care with which POCSO cases must be addressed. The mother’s rejection is representative of society’s still customary condemnation of rape survivors, which in this case ironically led to the perpetrator becoming the protector. What POCSO cases need is the humane approach exemplified by the Supreme Court.

RELATED TOPICS

Op-ed The Editorial Board Supreme Court Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act Sex Education Indian Society Rape Survivor
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sindoor sequel: PM Modi push for Swadeshi spirit, but China dependence too palpable

'If we have to make this resolve, that to build a developed India by 2047 and take our economy in the near term from the 4th to the 3rd position globally, we will not use any foreign goods', Modi said
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan fired on our 60 border outposts. In response, we opened fire on 76 of their posts

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT