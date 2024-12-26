New weapon: Editorial on technology's role in climate modification experiments

Manipulating the Earth’s natural systems to counter global warming has long been viewed as a last-ditch option by many in the fight against climate change. The fact that most people are already turning to such geoengineering technology reveals just how grave the threat to the planet is. Some of the most influential backers of geoengineering are part of the Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which met recently to consider its investment in technology that promises to strip away some of the carbon from the atmosphere. Estimates suggest that companies such as Google and Microsoft — amongst the biggest polluters in the world — have earmarked billions for similar projects that will help them meet their carbon emission targets even as they continue to pollute the Earth. It is ironic that the world’s largest polluters are investing in climate change-fighting technology while they continue to contribute significantly to environmental degradation. Their efforts to offset emissions with geoengineering solutions highlight the paradox of addressing the crisis they helped create through technological intervention. Incidentally, India, too, has recently unveiled an ambitious initiative aimed at preparing the country for climate modification experiments. Called Mission Mausam, the project has received approval from the Union cabinet for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years. It will involve comprehensive research focused on understanding and applying weather modification techniques, such as reflecting some of the sun’s radiation back into space, to combat climate change.

There are several challenges when it comes to using such technology on a global scale. Solar radiation modification that India is investing in, for instance, could affect rainfall patterns and have a devastating impact on its agrarian economy. Further, geoengineering experiments conducted by countries such as the United States of America, Canada and China have seen limited success. It is thus crucial to implement checks and balances to ensure that the potential risks of emerging weather technologies do not lead to harmful consequences. Most important, though, is recognising the fact that there are no substitutes for cutting back on polluting practices. Geoengineering is not a magic wand that can — or should — give big capital a free pass to stay on its exploitative path. It should be used to complement the more reliable methods of battling global warming.