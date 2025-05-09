Mature tone: Editorial on cross-border strikes and Opposition’s response to Operation Sindoor

Cross-border military operations in response to terror attacks in India have by no means been a rarity during the reign of Narendra Modi. India had conducted surgical strikes in 2016 after a terrorist attack killed Indian soldiers in Uri. Three years later, India targeted Balakot in Pakistan after the blood of Indian troops was shed in Pulwama. Now, Pahalgam has been avenged with Operation Sindoor. What is noticeable is the change in the response of India’s Opposition to these firm responses undertaken by Mr Modi’s government. The Opposition had pledged its support in 2016 and 2019; but it had chosen to be critical of the government as well. For instance, after the surgical strikes in 2016, the Opposition had asked questions regarding the lack of details of the operation. After Balakot, which had taken place just before a general election, as many as 21 Opposition parties had issued a joint statement pointing out the blatant politicisation of the armed forces by the Bharatiya Janata Party. This time though, the Opposition’s response has been far more mature and reflective in light of the unfolding events. After the all party meeting where the government briefed members of the Opposition about Operation Sindoor, the latter pledged unequivocal support for the armed forces and the government. This is perhaps suggestive of two things. First, the Opposition has learnt from its past, bitter experiences of being contrarian and has chosen to be more aligned with the prevailing public sentiment. Second, Mr Modi and the BJP have decidedly shifted the political calculus in favour of nationalist sentiments and the Opposition has now learnt to play by the same book.

There can, however, be no doubt about the importance of this cross-party unity in these tumultuous times. National interest should always get preference over narrower, political objectives. There is even a case to argue — nay wish — that this cooperation between the Centre and the Opposition would have a positive, healing impact on India’s federal apparatus that has been brought under unprecedented strain on account of competitive electoral politics. This, of course, does not mean that the Opposition should, like India’s fourth estate, reduce itself to being a cheerleader for the ruling regime. While extending its support to the government during an hour of peril, it must also reserve the right to question the powers that be in case the national interest is undermined. That is the dharma of the Opposition in a robust democracy.